Francis J. Campbell Jr., 83, of Topton, and formerly of Pennsburg passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. He was the husband of the late Nancy (McBride) Campbell. Born in Bally he was a son of the late Francis J. & Emma V. (Benfield) Campbell Sr. He was self employed plasterer and stucco contractor from 1951-1982. Then he started Campbell's Bird Farm. Francis also won a blue ribbon for wood carving. He is survived by his sons: Joseph (Auxi), and Christopher (Linda); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Rosemarie Hagenbuch (Merrill), Charles (Dee), and James (Barbara). A Memorial Mass will be on Friday, May 24 at 10:30AM at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 610 Pine Street, Bally. Friends may call from 9:15-10:15AM at the church. For complete information visit falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019