Francis J. Donchez
Francis J. "Frank" Donchez, 86 of Bethlehem died on April 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Frank was the husband of the late Eileen (Bunsa) JDonchez and the late Catherine (Krill) Donchez. Frank was born in Bethlehem son of the late Frank and Mary (Kokosky) Donchez. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was an electrician at the Bethlehem Steel Company for over 40 years retiring in 2001. He was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem RCC serving as a Eucharist Minister for many years. Frank was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Survivors: Daughter Debra Finch, grandchildren Shaun Finch (Tatiana), Kellye Jucknik and Cody James (William) and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a daughter Sandra Jucknik, son in law Robert Finch and a brother Robert.

Service: Memorial Mass will be announced by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem with burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com .

Contributions: In his memory to Notre Dame Church of Bethlehem.

Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
