Francis J. Fox passed away on December 24th after spending an enjoyable gathering with his family. He was the devoted husband of Jennie (Schiavone) Fox for 66 years. Francis graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1950, and he was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown where he was a Eucharistic Minister. Francis proudly served his country in the US Army 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War. After his service he worked in Mack Management for Mack Trucks Inc. in Allentown for 31 years prior to retiring in 1987. He then worked for Lehigh Valley Hospital for 10 years, and Lehigh Country Club in the Pro Shop.
Francis was so proud of his family and cared deeply for them and his friends. His humor brought great joy to so many. His children and grandchildren loved him and always enjoyed his company.
Francis J. Fox was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 21, 1932. He was a son of the late William and Rose (Doherty) Fox. He was preceded in death by siblings; William, James, and Jerome Fox, Teresa Schlegel, and Regina McGuire.
Francis is survived by his wife Jennie, sister, Mary "Mitzi" DeCesar, sons Francis Jr. (Sharon), John (Rachel), and Daniel (Carol). Daughters; Rita wife of Gregory Huber, Rosanne Fox wife of Tim Lutzko, and Mary wife of Richard McGinnis. Grandchildren: Nathan (Jill), Nicholas (Cathie), and Kyle Huber; Amanda and Tyler Fox; Shannon, Reilly and Jenna McGinnis; James Keller and Joshua (Janet) Fox; David and Grace Fox. Great grandchildren: Nathan and Natalie Keller, Jenna Fox, Daniel, Michael and Jack Huber; Evelyn Rose Huber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Thomas More Church. Calling will be from 9:00-10:30 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Frank's memory to St. Thomas More School Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019