Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Francis Kucherich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
3024 S. Ruch St
Stiles, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Kucherich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Kucherich


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Kucherich Obituary
Francis J. Kucherich, 92, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4th at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Somishka). Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Rochen) Kucherich. He was a 1945 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Francis worked as an electrician at Mack Trucks for many years. Francis was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles. He coached Stiles AA and Coplay Connie Mack baseball, his team winning the 1974 State Championship. Survivors: sons, Thomas and wife, Gail, and Gerald and wife, Karen; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Francis was predeceased by son, Daniel. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Stiles. Family and friends may call Friday 9:15-10:15 AM in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the , Suite 102, 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 in loving memory of Francis.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -