Francis J. Kucherich, 92, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4th at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Somishka). Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Rochen) Kucherich. He was a 1945 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Francis worked as an electrician at Mack Trucks for many years. Francis was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles. He coached Stiles AA and Coplay Connie Mack baseball, his team winning the 1974 State Championship. Survivors: sons, Thomas and wife, Gail, and Gerald and wife, Karen; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Francis was predeceased by son, Daniel. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 3024 S. Ruch St., Stiles. Family and friends may call Friday 9:15-10:15 AM in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the , Suite 102, 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 in loving memory of Francis.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019