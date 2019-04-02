Francis J. McGouldrick, 88, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 while in the care of Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Betty Jean (Crush) McGouldrick, with whom he shared over 68 years of loving marriage. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the youngest of 4 children and only surviving son of the late Clarence and Ellen (Rowe) McGouldrick. Francis was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, class of 1948. He worked as a truck driver for Lehigh Wholesale for 30 years, the Borough of Fountain Hill and All Phase until retiring in 2002. Francis was a very active life long member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill, where he was an active choir member. He was the President of the Golden Hillers and was an Officer of the Holy Name Society.SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Betty Jean, he will be lovingly remembered by his children Francis J. McGouldrick, Jr. and his wife Theresa of Bethlehem, Patricia A. Doncsecz and her husband William of Nazareth, Thomas M. McGouldrick and his wife Kim of Fountain Hill and Michelle M. Balog and her husband John of Fountain Hill; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 4 step-great grandchildren. Francis was preceded in death by his loving son Timothy C. McGouldrick and his grandson Michael.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Francis's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary