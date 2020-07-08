Francis "Franky" J. Pumberger, 75, of Whitehall, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020, at AristaCare at Ivy Hill, Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Ploxa) Pumberger; they were married on December 10, 2001. Born in Bethlehem on May 9, 1945, he was the son of the late Francis J. and Margaret (Strawka) Pumberger. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in the service from 1963-1967. He spent his working years as a supervisor for Cross Country Clothes and in the Shipping Department at Walgreens before his retirement in 2008. Franky loved to vacation, especially in Ocean City, MD. He adored his family and loved spending time with them. He was a devoted husband, loving father, caring grandfather and friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by three step children: Christine Bult and companion Andrew Gomez , Patricia and husband Gregory Perl, Jay Cesanek, all of Whitehall, eight grandchildren: Zachary Summy, Travis, and Katelyn Bult; Tegra and Gregory Perl; Paull III and Justin Brezina; and Madison Cesanek; and six great-grandchildren: William, Benny, and Lily Summy; Bradley and Chase Phillips; and Damien Brezina. He was predeceased by stepdaughter, Ann Marie Brezina in March of 2014. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay, Pa 18037. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Please kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Franky's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 252 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 37501. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
.