Francis " Frank" J. Santoro, 76, of Bethlehem died Saturday, November 16, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Born January 23, 1943 in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Mary (Tocci) and Americo Santoro. He was married to the late Dolores A. (Esterly) Santoro for 40 years until her death on December 23, 2013.
Frank was a 1963 graduate of Liberty High School. He then went on to work and retire from the Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of the N.E. Wanders, the Heights A.A. and St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church.
He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Richard Santoro husband of Mary and George Santoro husband of Stephanie, sister, Lucy wife of Vincent Tomanio and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Santoro.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2109 at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church 450 Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2019