Francis J."Smokey" Stimpfl, 79, of Schnecksville, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Reinert) Stimpfl. Born in Fogelsville, September 4, 1939, Smokey was the son of the late Frank J. and Agnes R. (Yurasits) Stimpfl. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Smokey was employed as a line operator at the former Stroh Brewery in Fogelsville for 22 years before retiring in 2002. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield. To all who knew him, he will always be remembered for his love of story-telling, the outdoors, and listening to polka music. He loved his family, and his granddaughters who were the light of his life.
Survivors: Daughter, Michele L. Fisher and her husband, Paul with whom he resided; granddaughters, Kailee and Kirsten; siblings, Helen Fichter, Mary Balco and her husband, Joe, Scott Stimpfl and his wife Kathy; predeceased by a brother, Alfred Stimpfl.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019