Francis "Frank" John Ginther, 76, of Bethlehem Pennsylvania passed away Monday, July 8th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital. He was the loving husband of Judy A. (Scheer) Ginther. Born on June 20, 1943 in Pottsville Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Francis C. and Elizabeth D. (Prutzman) Ginther. A 1961 graduate of Pottsville High School, Frank honorably served his country in the US Navy from June, 1961 to January, 1973 retiring as a Communications Technician 1st Class. Frank then served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from June, 1974 to April, 1986 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired with 23 years of military service. At age 25 Frank was a member of the crew of USS PUEBLO AGER-2 when the ship was seized by North Korea on January 23, 1968. The 82 survivors became Prisoners of War, surviving harsh circumstances until the United States negotiated their release on December 23, 1968. Frank shared the story of his experience as a POW on many occasions and was a frequent speaker for Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies. He was interviewed about his experience by many national programs as well as by the National Archives. Frank was active with a number of Veterans groups including Fleet Reserve Association Black Diamond Chapter #115; Wreaths Across America; Korea Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Lehigh Carbon Community College in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania; Purple Heart Association; Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association; Lehigh Valley Military Affairs Council; Vietnam Veterans Of America #415; USS PUEBLO Veterans Association; American Legion and VFW. He was presented the General George Joulwan Lifetime Achievement Award in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 2003. He was a faithful and active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Easton, PA. Frank Ginther was the long-time manager of listener-supported Christian radio station WJCS 89.3 FM, Allentown, Pennsylvania until his illness in November, 2017.



SURVIVORS: Frank is survived by his wife of 18 years Judy; daughter, Bonnie J. and husband Bruce Butz of Bethlehem Township; son, Mark A. Ginther of Macungie; stepson, Jason C. Reed and wife Mary Cresseveur-Reed of Coopersburg; stepdaughter, Jennifer D. (Reed) Ceneviva and husband Christopher of Bethlehem; four special grandsons, Zachary Adams, Josiah Adams, Paul Reed and Milo Reed; and beloved Aunt Ruth (Prutzman) White of St. Clair. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Janice E. (Scott) Ginther, and his sister, Margaret E. Thomas of Landingville, PA.



SERVICES: A viewing will be held on July 16th 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial with full military honors will be private at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on July 27th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Burd officiating, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, Pennsylvania 18045 with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. A luncheon will follow in the community room of the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to WJCS 89.3 FM. Online at http://www.wjcs.org/frank-ginther-6-20-43-7-8-19/, or mail WJCS PO Box 8900, Allentown, PA 18105, or through the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home Frank Ginther WJCS Memorial Fund. Published in Morning Call on July 12, 2019