Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
5300 Green Pond Road
Easton, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
5300 Green Pond Road
Easton, PA
Francis John "Frank" Ginther


1943 - 2019
Francis "Frank" John Ginther, 76, of Bethlehem Pennsylvania passed away Monday, July 8th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital. He was the loving husband of Judy A. (Scheer) Ginther.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Memorial Service with military honors will be held on July 27th, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Burd officiating, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, Pennsylvania 18045 with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. A luncheon will follow in the community room of the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to WJCS 89.3 FM. Online at www.wjcs.org, WJCS PO Box 8900, Allentown, PA 18105. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on July 25, 2019
