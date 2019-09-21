|
|
Francis K. Carl, 75, of Whitehall, passed away September 19, 2019. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Lester and Pauline (Pierog) Carl. Francis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Hanna) Jabbour-Carl.
He graduated from Liberty High School and then went on to serve in the US Army from 1964 until he was honorably discharged in 1968. During his tour of military duty, Frank was assigned to the 173 Airborne Brigade (The Herd) and was one of 4,000 from that unit which was the first to be deployed into the Vietnam War, arriving there on May 7, 1965. His awards included the Parachuter's Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Forces medal. After being honorably discharged, Francis worked at Bethlehem Steel for many years until his retirement where he worked as a tax preparer. Francis was known for his love of the Dallas Cowboys Football Team and watching his granddaughters play softball.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Renee, wife of Marty Olewine, Elie Jabbour and his wife, Katarzyna, his grandchildren: Alyssa, Yesmine, Alexandra, and Gabriel, his brothers, Ornan and his wife Debbie, and Joel and his wife Barbara, his sister, Sharon Angel, and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A viewing will be held from 9AM until the service at 11AM on Monday, September 23rd, 2019, all at Weber Funeral Home 502 Ridge Avenue, Allentown, PA 18102.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis' memory to the .
Online condolences may be made at
www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019