Dr. Francis M. Krakowski, of Hellertown, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. "Dr. K" or "Frank" - as he was better known to everyone who loved him - was a loving husband, a tremendous father and grandfather, and a doctor's doctor with a gift for geriatric medicine. He helped orchestrate numerous pharmaceutical innovations and philanthropic endeavors throughout his illustrious career. Frank's family, friends, and colleagues will best remember him for living a life defined by his love of family, civic engagement, compassion, and integrity.



Born November 9, 1946, in Wilkes-Barre, PA - the only child to Frank and Mary (Svetz) Krakowski - Frank grew up in the town of Whitehall, PA and attended Central Catholic High School (Class of 1964). As the first person in his family to attend college, Frank accepted a full academic scholarship to LaSalle University and graduated summa cum laude. He followed his lifelong calling to become a physician and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Medicine and the Robert Wood Johnson Scholars MD-MBA Program at the Wharton School of Business.



Most would agree that Frank's smartest decision was marrying his high school sweetheart, Carol Krobath, in 1970. In an effort to spend more time with his family, Frank made the eventual decision to put his clinical expertise to benefit within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, where he held key executive positions at Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and CR Bard. He finished his professional career by managing several continuing medical education companies until his retirement, at which time he settled his focus on his family, his golf game, travel, and architectural design.



As a devout Catholic, Frank took seriously the many issues facing the Catholic Church and championed them openly. He founded the local Knights of Columbus chapter at St. Theresa's, in Hellertown, PA, and he organized many events to raise funds and awareness for issues facing his community. He was also sincerely dedicated to educating people on the importance of getting an annual flu shot to help prevent the deadly complications of influenza and worked tirelessly to make the vaccine more readily accessible to the general public.



Frank leaves behind a number of family and close friends who will miss him immensely. In particular, he is survived by his wife and forever soulmate, Carol; his children, Drew Krakowski and Lauren (Krakowski) Mihelic; his daughter-in-law, Carlisle (Rand) Krakowski; his son-in-law, Greg Mihelic; his four grandchildren, Nathaniel, Lily, James, and Jakob; his sister- and brother-in-law, Cathy and Michael Tomasko,; his nephew, Ryan Tomasko; and his niece, Jenna Tomasko.



Visitations will be held at Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St, Hellertown, on Friday, July 12th, from 6-8 PM, and Saturday, July 13th, from 9-10 AM. Following the Saturday morning visitation, a Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, in Hellertown. Immediately following the Mass, all are invited to a celebration of Frank's life at the Steel Club, 700 Linden Ave, Hellertown.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Frank Krakowski Knights of Columbus Scholarship" care of St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Rd., Hellertown, PA 18055, or to the , 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, PA 18109. Please visit Frank's "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call from July 8 to July 9, 2019