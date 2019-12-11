Home

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
3024 S Ruch St
Whitehall, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
3024 S Ruch St
Whitehall, PA
Francis P. Holena


1930 - 2019
Francis P. Holena Obituary
Francis Holena, 89 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019. A long time resident of Stiles (Whitehall) and, later in life, a resident of Nazareth. He was the widower of Rose Marie (Berner) Holena who died January 2005 and of recent years the long time companion of Janice Gurgick. Born January 9, 1930 in North Catasauqua he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Marakovits) Holena.

With 42 years of service he was a fixture at the Phoenix Forge (Horseshoe Fab) in Catasauqua. Frank was always one with a quick wit and ensured that social get-togethers were lively. Frank served his country as a Marine during the Korean conflict and persisted through wartime action.

Frank is survived by his son Louis and his wife Tracie and grandson Jaryd; sister Joanne Kraynick and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Albert Holena and Joseph Holena.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3024 S Ruch St, Whitehall, PA 18052. His viewing will be from 10-11am at Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019
