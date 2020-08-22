Francis Petruny

Francis "Pat" Petruny, 86, of Bethlehem, passed away on August 20, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband to Nancy (Gubich) Petruny. Born in Hellertown he was the son of the late Michael and Agnes Petruny. Pat has a distinguished 38 year career as an educator in the Pennsylvania State School system, with 28 of those years in the Hellertown/ Saucon Valley School District. He graduated from Hellertown High School in 1951, and during that time he was a three year letter winner in both boys basketball and baseball. During his senior year, he was a co-captain of the basketball team that won both the Lehigh-Northampton League title, the District 11 Class "B" crown, and participated in the state playoffs. Pat was named to the Lehigh-Northampton all-star team, and received all state recognition.



Pat continued his baseball and basketball careers at Moravian College, and graduated with degrees in both History and English in 1955. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy and was appointed First Petty Officer. Upon discharge, Pat began his teaching career in 1957, which ultimately led him back to the Hellertown School District in 1968 as a junior high school teacher, and assistant varsity boys basketball coach. He earned his Master's degree in Education from Temple University and Secondary Education Principal Certificate from Lehigh University.



Pat was appointed Faculty Manager of Sports in 1968, and became the first ever-titled Athletic Director in the school district in 1973. He had been the only educational professional at Saucon Valley to hold both the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Positions simultaneously at the high school level, form 1975-1989. He remained Assistant Principal until his retirement in 1996. During this time, he also started the golf program as the head coach, and more than doubled the amount of girls' sports offerings in the district at the high school level. Pat was awarded Athletic Director Emeritus status by the Saucon Valley School Board in 1989, and received the District 11 Athletic Director of the year during his tenure. He was also the Colonial League referee and official assignor for both football and boys basketball for many years.



While athletic director from 1973 to 1989, many team and individual student athletes achieved titles and recognition. These accomplishments included 37 team League Championships; 23 District 11 Team Championships; 7 Regional and 9 PIAA State Individual titles. Pat was a long-time member of Brookside Country Club where he enjoyed weekend golfing and social events.



In addition to his wife Nancy of 64 years, he is survived by his son Michael and wife Rene and two granddaughters Kendra and Morgan. He was predeceased by his son Christopher.



A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24th 9:30-10:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Four Diamonds Fund 1249 Cocoa Ave Suite 115 PO Box 852 Hershey, PA 17033 in memory of Pat's son Christopher.



