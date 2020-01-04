|
|
Francis "Frank" Theodore Krafczyk died at the age of 84 on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Quakertown. He was born April 1, 1935 in Evansville, PA. and had served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1958. Frank married his beloved wife Mary "Susie" (Drexler) of Reading on October 1, 1960. He was a longtime resident of Coopersburg and Center Valley, and was currently residing at The Village at Life Quest in Quakertown.
He had three children: Linda Wise and husband Donald of McClure, John and wife Kim of Breinigsville, and Michael and wife Jill of Coopersburg. He had ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Frank was preceded in death by his father Theodore Krafczyk, brothers Stanley, Leon and Henry, and a sister Helen Lash. One brother, Adam Krafczyk of Reading survives.
Frank was a tile setter most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, playing horse shoes, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Coopersburg Fire Company, Knights of Columbus, and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Coopersburg. A viewing will be held on Tuesday January 7th starting at 9AM to be followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10AM both will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Coopersburg.
www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020