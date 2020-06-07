Francis V. Werner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
87 years of age and resident of Whitehall, PA passed away peacefully May 24, 2020. Married for 68 years, he was the husband of Shirley L. (Spangler) Werner. Born and raised in York, PA, he was the son of the late Francis J. and Anna E. Werner. Fran had a long career in the finance and banking industry. He was supervisor for Seaboard Financial Services and VP with Cement National Bank, Northeastern National Bank and PNC Bank located in Northampton, PA. During retirement, he worked with his son as an optician at Walnutport Family Eye Care. He was a member of many community organizations, including Chamber of Commerce and Credit Bureau Associates of the Lehigh Valley, having served on the board of both. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved being at their cabin "Bear Paw Lodge" in North Central PA. He had many stories of his hunting trips out West, Canada and Alaska. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his five children, Jeanie (Richard, deceased) Shott, Sheila (William) Dayton, Susan (Donald) Sweeney, F. Joseph (Annette) Werner and Lisa (Alan) Jones; 15 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Werner, of York, PA. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Coplay PA at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Francis' memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o Office of Philanthropy PO Box 1883 Allentown, PA 18105-9988. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diane Bachman
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved