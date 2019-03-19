Francis W. "Frank" Vresics, 85, of Bethlehem, was born November 28, 1933 and died March 17, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of Margaret Ann "Peggy" Vresics. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in May.Frank was the son of the late John and Anna (Cserpnyak) Vrecsics. He will be lovingly remembered by his three sons, William (Kathie) of Danielsville, David (Luda) of Bethlehem, and Stephen (Sara) of New Market, VA; grandchildren, Ryan Vresics (Heather), Amanda Smith (Adam), Luke Vresics, Megan Vresics, Colin Vresics; and a great granddaughter, Lily Smith; as well as his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Louis and John Vresics and a sister, Mary Holochuck (Steve). Frank graduated from Bethlehem Vo-Tech High School and worked for one year in the City of Bethlehem Engineering Dept., followed by 33 a year career as a structural draftsman in the Engineering Dept. of the Bethlehem Steel. He was a former parishioner of St. Joseph Windish Catholic Church, Bethlehem where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as an altar server. Currently a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Frank served as a Eucharistic minister to the home bound and also as a greeter at church. Frank was an avid sports fan and a great supporter of Lehigh University athletics; especially football, basketball, and wrestling.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017 on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:45-11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow. Interment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the church and/or St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary