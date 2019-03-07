Francisca Mateo, 71, of Bethlehem, passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Josefina (Nieves) and Augustin Mateo.Francisca loved cooking, sewing clothing for her family and gardening. Her cooking will be missed by all who ever had the joy of sharing a meal with her. Spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren brought Francisca her greatest joys. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jose M. Ortiz, Jr. and his wife, Johanna Santos; daughter, Francisca Ortiz-Reyes and her husband, Manolo Reyes; sisters, Nellie Castillo, Lydia Mateo, Rosalia Mateo and Hilda Mateo; grandchildren, Demicia Ortiz, Fransheska Ortiz, Kiara Ortiz, Jayden Ortiz, Aubrianna Ortiz, Jocelyn Maldonado and Humberto Maldonado, Jr.; great-grandson, Jahsiah James and partner, Adalberto Mendez. Francisca was preceded in death by her 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Viewings will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the viewing on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary