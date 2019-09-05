|
Frangieh S. Kassis, 78, of Whitehall, passed away Sept.2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Joseph G. Kassis.
Survivors: Children, George, Fadi, Fadia and Jihad; 8 Grandchildren.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday , Sept. 9th at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Ave, Allentown. A viewing will be held Mon. 10-11 AM at the church. Lunch to follow the burial back at the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019