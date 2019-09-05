Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Ave
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Ave
Allentown, PA
Frangieh S. Kassis

Frangieh S. Kassis Obituary
Frangieh S. Kassis, 78, of Whitehall, passed away Sept.2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Joseph G. Kassis.

Survivors: Children, George, Fadi, Fadia and Jihad; 8 Grandchildren.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday , Sept. 9th at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Ave, Allentown. A viewing will be held Mon. 10-11 AM at the church. Lunch to follow the burial back at the church. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 5, 2019
