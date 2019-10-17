Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
1933 Hanover Ave.
Allentown, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
1933 Hanover Ave.
Allentown, PA
Frank A. Schuler Jr. 82, of Bethlehem, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was he husband of Janice L. (Paul) Schuler and they celebrated their 57th anniversary this passed June. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Frank A. and Mary Edna (Reinhart) Schuler Sr. Befor retiring Frank operated Schuler's Garage on Union Blvd. for 46 years where he repaired and sold used cars. He was a long time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, church council member, an usher and was on the property committee. Frank was a Boy Scout Leader for 33 years for Troop # 22, and was Scout Master from 1980-1987. Surviving with his wife Janice are sons; Peter (Sonia) of Charlotte, NC, Daniel (Michele) of Mobile, AL, and his daughter Laurie (Taylor) of Bonny Doon, CA. Grandchildren; Bradley, Jack, and Maggie. He was preceded in death by his sisters; Eleanor Steiner, Lorraine Buck, and Deborah J.C. Bainbridge. Funeral Services will be on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109 Calling will be from 9:30-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Frank's memory to his church. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019
