Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame of Bethlehem Parish
Frank Anthony Donnangelo, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem, son of the late Frank and Lucrezia (Mollo) Donnangelo. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Marie Cecelia (Becker) Donnangelo. Frank will be remembered for his unwavering kindness.

Frank proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He earned his bachelor's degree from Moravian College. Frank worked as an assistant superintendent with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. He was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Parish. Frank was an integral part in the establishment of Northwest Little League. He enjoyed polka music and was a talented bowler; achieving the coveted 300 game. Frank also served on the board of advisors for the Kingdom's Keys Ministry.

Frank will be dearly missed by his wife, Marie; sons, Francis Alexander Donnangelo and wife, Kathy of Cherryville, and artist, David Michael Donnangelo of Bethlehem; as well as grandchildren, Alexis Donnangelo and Caitlin Broniec and her husband, Gerald. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Vincenzo and Mario.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Another visitation will be held on Thursday at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Parish from 9:45-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. in the church.

Contributions may be made to ., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 and/or ., 968 Postal Rd. #110, Allentown, PA 18109. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on June 17, 2019
