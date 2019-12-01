|
Frank C. Flamisch, 93, of Emmaus, died Nov. 29, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Betty J. (Kelly) Flamisch. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Frank and Emma (Kaintz) Flamisch. Frank worked for Reading Railroad for 9 years and later was a painter for Zentner Brothers Painting for 35 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, he worked for the Emmaus Bakery. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., member and past master of Emmaus Lodge #792 F&AM, and member of the Emmaus Lions Club, where he was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow. Frank honorably served his country in the Navy during WWII. Frank is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty; son, Jeffrey Flamisch and wife Susan of Emmaus; daughters, Carol wife of Tom Gable of Emmaus, Teri wife of Craig Demmy of Emmaus, and Barbara Cope of Emmaus; grandchildren, Kaeleigh, Andrea, Sarah, Jeffrey, Dana, Heather, Erica, Jason, and Shelly; 8 great grandchildren. Funeral, Masonic and Lions Club services will be held on Thur., Dec.5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Northwood Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. or to the Emmaus Historical Society, 218 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019