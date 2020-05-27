Frank Capobianco
1926 - 2020
Frank Capobianco, 93, of Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1926, the son of the late Marie (Trenge) and Fausto Capobianco. He was the loving husband of Angela K. (Muratore) Capobianco.

Frank proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He worked as a foreman in men's clothing industry for many years and later became a realtor. Growing his own vegetables and flowers, Frank had a green thumb and he enjoyed his time in the garden. He also enjoyed making wine and auto racing.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Angela K., daughter, Mary Bair and her husband, Ronald; sons, David and Frank N. and his wife, Kim; sister, Anna Schriner and grandchildren, Kaitlin, Frank Nicholas and Olivia. Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Philip, Guy and Nicholas and sisters, Grace Corona and Theresa Lozier.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
