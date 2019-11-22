|
Frank E. Marks, 98, of Macungie, formerly of Allentown died Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by family. He was the husband of Muriel N. (Schlegel) Marks. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Theresa (Leitgeb) Marks. An Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, Frank was a truck driver with Consolidated Freightways.
Survivors: Wife; daughter, Nancy Sterner; 1 grandson; nephews; nieces.
Graveside Service 2:00PM Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019