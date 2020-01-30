|
Frank Flamish, Sr. 102, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Rose E. (Binder) Flamish. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Theresa (Fabian) Flamish. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church Allentown. Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He started in the trucking business, he went to commercial real estate and ended up in sales. He enjoyed collecting antique watches. He was a lifetime member of, Fullerton American Legion, Pioneer Fire Company, and the Austrian Vets.
He is survived by his children, Frank Jr. and wife Lana, Rosemary wife of Craig C. Smith, and Jane wife of Ramesh Wallen; grandchildren Katrina, Jessica, Elisa, Frank III, and Casey; great grandchildren Talia, Collin, Elaine, Emma, Kolby, and Vanessa. He was predeceased by his brother, John and sister Theresa.
Services will be held 1:30 pm Monday February 3, 2020 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 12:30 pm Monday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020