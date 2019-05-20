Frank G. Granitz 74, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019. Frank was the husband of Nancy M. (Poniatowski) Granitz. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Frank J. and Mary (Gabir) Granitz. Frank worked for many years for Giant Foods. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown where he was an usher for many years. Frank and Nancy were Crafters frequenting many shows. Frank loved his dogs, and enjoyed doing yard work. He proudly served his country in the US Army serving in Vietnam during the war. Surviving with Nancy is his son Frank J. of Allentown and his girlfriend Tara Schmitz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 am in St. Francis of Assisi. Calling will be Thursday morning from 8:30-9:45 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, 1627 W. Chew St. 4th Floor, Allentown, Pa. 18104. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allen town. Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary