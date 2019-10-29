|
Frank G. Keppel, 57, of Coplay, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest, surrounded by his family & friends.
He was the loving husband of Sandra L. (Erceg) Keppel of Coplay with whom he was together for 41 years and just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this past June the 10th.
Born on June 6, 1962, he was the son of the late Alfred A. and Marie A. (Klucsarits) Keppel.
Frank spent his entire working career as a carpenter. He absolutely loved his job and became very skilled at his craft. Most recently, he worked at Serfass Construction in Whitehall for the last 17 years.
He loved to spend time at the West Coplay Maennerchor and Saengerbund, where he was a member.
Frank loved the Miami Dolphins and wouldn't pass up any opportunity to see a Styx concert. What mattered most to Frank, was his family. He was a family man and especially loved spending time at home with his wife, Sandy. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring brother & uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by daughter, Brittany Arlene Keppel and husband, Jake of Slatington; son, Joshua Frank Keppel; sister Tina Keppel and companion, Tom of Schnecksville; Nephew, Jason Keppel; Brothers, Stephen Keppel and wife, Sheryl, of Schnecksville; Robert Keppel and wife, Sandi, of Coplay; Richard Keppel; and Alfred "Fritz" Keppel of Easton; aunt, Anna Groller; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandpuppies, Nakita and Stevie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Peter's R.C.C., 4 S 5th St, Coplay, PA 18037. A viewing will be held from 8 AM to 10 AM at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Peter's Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be recorded a www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019