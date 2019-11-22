|
|
Frank G. Pecsi, 81, of East Allen Township passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Irene (Kuronya) and Frank G. Pecsi. He was the loving husband of Gay S. (Shivek) Pecsi.
Frank proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1957. After 3o years, Frank retired from the Bethlehem Steel where he was a micrographic supervisor. Frank loved to be outside. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking with his wife during their trips to Maine and gardening. He was a member of the Rhododendron Society of the Lehigh Valley. Frank especially enjoyed his time spent with his dog, Morgie.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Gay S. Pecsi; son, Christopher Pecsi and his wife, Andrea; daughter, Kim Finger and her husband, Keith; sister, Frances Bush; grandchildren, Tyler, Dustin and Ashley Henderson and Kurt and Matthew Finger and great-granddaughter, Autumn Henderson. Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Pecsi.
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 1152 Oak Rd. Walnutport, PA 18088. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019