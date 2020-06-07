Frank J. Borrelli, 91, of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away on June 5, 2020 at Country Meadows, Bethlehem, PA. Born on February 14, 1929 in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Mary McKenna Borrelli. Frank honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He had several jobs in the construction industry. He later worked for New York Life as a maintenance- refrigeration worker. Frank was an avid New York sports fan, enjoyed golf, baseball, hockey and would watch all sports on TV. He was a stamp and coin collector. He was extremely devoted to his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife Mary McQuire Borrelli. He is survived by his children, Barbara Vinci and her husband Gregory of Bethlehem, Pa., and Stephen Borrelli and his wife Trish of Gainesville, Virginia. He is also survived by his siblings, Joan Borrelli of Columbus, NJ, and Theresa Borrelli of Hebron, Maryland. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Jaclyn Gisonti and her husband Chris, Christine Dougherty and her husband Dan, his great-granddaughters, Amelia Gisonti and Olivia Dougherty and another one on the way to be born in September. Additionally, he is survived by a step-granddaughter, Jackie Callahan, and several nieces and nephews and their children. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa., has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.