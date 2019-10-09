|
Frank J Bors, formerly of Emmaus died October 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Sandra A. "Sandy" for 49 years and the father of Frank Jr. Frank was loving known as Pop-Pop to his three grandchildren Trent, Brandon and Grace who were his pride and joy, he would always refer to them as "the kiddies". Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Viola M. (Bocklich) Bors. He was a mechanic for Mack Trucks, Allentown and Macungie for 36 years before retiring in 2002. He was known as "Frank the Bank" by his peers due to the fact he always had change for the vending machines. He was also the mechanic and co-owner with his late wife of Bors Motors, Inc. of Limeport for 25 years. He was a lifetime member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Emmaus. Frank's favorite things besides being with his grandchildren was walking at Trexler Park, Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, Lehigh Valley and South Mall upon his retirement, meeting friends and family for dinner, he always loved to go out to eat and try new restaurants, going to the movies every Tuesday night and Dinner Theatres with his late wife Sandy. Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan for over 40 years, especially the Phillies. Frank is survived by his Son, Frank J. Jr; granddaughter Grace Lillian both of Bethlehem Township; grandsons Trent Anthony and Brandon Nathaniel both of Allentown; brother Joseph E. and wife, Victoria Bors of Glen Burnie, MD; sister-in-law Dorothy L. and husband Leonard S. Warmkessel of Emmaus; sister-in-law Catherine Koch; and other family members and numerous friends that he loved dearly. He was predeceased by daughter Kerri Ann Bors and brothers-in-law Robert Lowe and Richard Koch. Funeral Services will be held on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 1:00 to 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019