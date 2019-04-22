Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Frank J. Buritsch

Frank J. Buritsch Obituary
Frank J. Buritsch, 96, of Whitehall, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Norma E. (Keiper), with whom he shared nearly 71 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Petrasovitz) Buritsch. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Coplay as well as Grace Christian Fellowship of South Jersey. During WWII, he served in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre. Survivors: wife Norma; daughter Reverend Donna E., wife of Reverend Robert Brayerton of Carney's Point, NJ; sister Anne Everson of Allentown; 3 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.Services: Private. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comContributions can be made in his memory to Grace Christian Fellowship of South Jersey, 200 Laytons Lake Dr., Carney's Point, NJ 08069
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2019
