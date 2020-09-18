Corky (nickname to family), I will always have such happy memories from my childhood through adulthood of you. One of the lyrics to one of the songs you always sang, was "put the lime in the coconut and drink it all up" will forever remind me of you - always so happy walking around singing this song. You were a kind, compassionate man, with excellent advice when asked your opinion. Your sense of humor and laughter always brought a smile to my face. As I grew into an adult, you always had kind words and always sincere when it came to Bob, Jared, and Nicole - we will all miss you. I'm sure there is a special place in Heaven for you; we truly were blessed to be family. Love you always and until we meet again - Stephie, Bob, Jared, Sara, Nicole & Brian.



We send our thoughts and prayers for strength to Irene, Adam, Alex, Lisa, Danielle, Tyler, and Sierra during this difficult time. We love you all!