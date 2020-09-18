1/1
Frank J. Gannon III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Gannon III, 71, of South Whitehall Twp., passed away September 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Irene B. (Belzecky) Gannon, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage on June 14th. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank J. II and Alma (Kistler) Gannon. Frank received his Bachelor's Degree in Economics from The University of Charleston in West Virginia. He was the owner and operator of Gannon's Gourmet Foods for the last 40 years at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Frank was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown. He was proud of being a universal blood donor to newborns. He was an amazing mentor to many young people, loved animals and his pets and adored his grandchildren. Frank was extremely kind, gentle, compassionate and very philosophical. He had an amazing sense of humor, even after his stroke. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors: Loving Wife, Irene; Children, Adam D. Gannon, Lisa M. Gannon and Danielle P. Rauch; Sister, Gail Araktingi; Grandchildren, Tyler and Sierra Rauch and Alex Gannon; Nieces and Nephews.

Services: 3PM Sunday, Sept. 20th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A viewing will be held Sunday 12Noon-3PM at the funeral home. Masks must be worn and social distance will be maintained.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Viewing
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Service
03:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Corky (nickname to family), I will always have such happy memories from my childhood through adulthood of you. One of the lyrics to one of the songs you always sang, was "put the lime in the coconut and drink it all up" will forever remind me of you - always so happy walking around singing this song. You were a kind, compassionate man, with excellent advice when asked your opinion. Your sense of humor and laughter always brought a smile to my face. As I grew into an adult, you always had kind words and always sincere when it came to Bob, Jared, and Nicole - we will all miss you. I'm sure there is a special place in Heaven for you; we truly were blessed to be family. Love you always and until we meet again - Stephie, Bob, Jared, Sara, Nicole & Brian.

We send our thoughts and prayers for strength to Irene, Adam, Alex, Lisa, Danielle, Tyler, and Sierra during this difficult time. We love you all!
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved