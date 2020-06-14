Frank J. (Skeeter) Hakler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. (Skeeter) Hakler, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Baldomero Lopez Memorial Veterans Nursing Home in Florida. He was the husband of Donnajeanne (Black) Hakler. He was born in Allentown to the late Frank and Althea (Albright) Hakler. He is survived by his wife, daughter, Lisa Ann, wife of Les Bordner, brother, Michael, and wife, Jeanne, and sister, Carol Laudenslager, and husband, Richard, and nieces and nephew. He is predeceased by his son, Scott Robert.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved