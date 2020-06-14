Frank J. (Skeeter) Hakler, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Baldomero Lopez Memorial Veterans Nursing Home in Florida. He was the husband of Donnajeanne (Black) Hakler. He was born in Allentown to the late Frank and Althea (Albright) Hakler. He is survived by his wife, daughter, Lisa Ann, wife of Les Bordner, brother, Michael, and wife, Jeanne, and sister, Carol Laudenslager, and husband, Richard, and nieces and nephew. He is predeceased by his son, Scott Robert.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store