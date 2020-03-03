|
|
Frank J. Hanzl, Jr., 82, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg surrounded by his loving family. Frank was the husband of the late Rosemarie (Hader) Hanzl, who passed on January 17, 2020. Born November 13, 1937 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Schmall) Hanzl, Sr. Frank worked at Western Electric as a pipe fitter for 32 years before retiring. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Frank was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed trap shooting. He was a member of Ranger Lake Rod & Gun Club and Petersville Rod & Gun Club. Survivors: sons, Scott and his wife, Cindy, Curtis and his wife, Robyn, and Barry; daughter, Michele, wife of Matt Race; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Zellers and Donna Livermon, wife of Steve; many nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Rosemarie; granddaughter, Chantel; daughter-in-law, Vicki; and a sister, Dorothy Klein. Services: A prayer service will be Saturday, March 7th at 12:00 noon in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday 10 – 11:45 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in St. Peter's Parish Cemetery, Whitehall. As per Frank's request, a celebration of life will follow at Tri Boro Sportsmen Club. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to a in loving memory of Frank.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020