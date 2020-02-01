Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Frank J. Hoffner Jr. Obituary
Frank J. Hoffner, Jr., 68, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Sandra A. (Kacsur) Hoffner. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frank J. Sr., and Eva (Miller) Hoffner. Frank drove school bus for Leibensperger and trucks for West Motor Freight and Nuss Trucking before retiring in 2014. He was a member of Agape New Testament Church, Schnecksville.

Survivors: wife Sandra; stepdaughter, Nichole Kacsur; sister Mary Nagle; three grandchildren, Justin, Lyasia and husband, Dalton Kahlif; two great-grandchildren, Adrian and Javoun.

Services: 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 5, at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, 18102. Calling begins at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the family c/o the funeral home, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020
