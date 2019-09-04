|
Frank J. Kametler,86, of Allentown, passed away September 2, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Frank Kametler and Hermina Kuder- Obradovits. He graduated from Allentown High School in 1952. He served in the USAF during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. He celebrated his 54th wedding anniversary in July. He was employed at Lehigh Structural Steel in Allentown for 18 years and Nelson Steel Products in Hatfield for 8 years from where he retired in 1992. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena of Allentown. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for Pack #74 and Troop #74 at the parish of St. Catherine.
He is survived by wife, Theresa; daughter, Bernadette Trinkle of Cetronia; son John Kametler and wife Tonya of Allentown; grand children Shannon Trinkle, Nichole Trinkle, Michael Kametler, and Jaclyn Kametler; sister Hilda Batarick and husband Frank. He was predeceased by sister Frieda Brichta and brother William Kametler.
Services will be held at 10:00 am Friday September 6, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 9:00 am Friday
Contributions may be made to: Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100 Allentown PA 18103
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019