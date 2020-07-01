Frank J. Legath Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Legath, Sr., 89, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Frank and his wife, Emma (Weiss), celebrated 66 years of marriage on May 15th. Born May 16, 1931 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Ulrich and Johanna (Sloklickovits) Legath. Frank worked 20 years as a truck driver for the former Sunshine Biscuit that eventually became Kellogg's. He honorably served his country in the U.S. National Guard for 8 years. Frank was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by son, Frank, Jr.; daughter, Kathleen Richards; grandchildren, Derek, Meagen and Tyler; and great grandchildren, Hayden and Katie. Frank was predeceased by brothers, Ulrich, John and Joseph, and sister, Jennie. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 3rd at 12:00 p.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday 10 - 11:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Frank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Queenship of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Dreisbach
June 30, 2020
For my cousin...Frank was such a good man. Family was everything.
Prayers and sympathy to his family.
Diane and Charlie Cortazzo
Family
June 30, 2020
For my cousin...Frank was such a good man. Family was everything.
Prayers and sympathy to his family.
Diabe and Charlie Cortazzo
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved