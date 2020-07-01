For my cousin...Frank was such a good man. Family was everything.
Prayers and sympathy to his family.
Frank J. Legath, Sr., 89, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Frank and his wife, Emma (Weiss), celebrated 66 years of marriage on May 15th. Born May 16, 1931 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Ulrich and Johanna (Sloklickovits) Legath. Frank worked 20 years as a truck driver for the former Sunshine Biscuit that eventually became Kellogg's. He honorably served his country in the U.S. National Guard for 8 years. Frank was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by son, Frank, Jr.; daughter, Kathleen Richards; grandchildren, Derek, Meagen and Tyler; and great grandchildren, Hayden and Katie. Frank was predeceased by brothers, Ulrich, John and Joseph, and sister, Jennie. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 3rd at 12:00 p.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday 10 - 11:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church in loving memory of Frank.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.