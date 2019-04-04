Frank J. Loprest, Ph.D. 90, of Macungie, formerly of Holland, Bucks County, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jane A. (Stables) Loprest to whom he was married 59 years. Born in New York City, NY, January 8, 1929, Frank was the son of the late John and Josephine (Lizzitano) Loprest. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Frank was a graduate of New York University earning his doctorate in physical chemistry. Holding 30 patents, Frank devoted his life to researching chemical applications in the fields of atomic chemistry, rocket fuel and consumer products. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield and a former member of St. Bede the Venerable Roman Catholic Church, Holland where he served as Eucharistic Minister and Lector.Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Jane; children, The Honorable F. James Loprest, Jr. and his wife Theresa Moser, Esq. of Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Lorraine J. Spikol and her husband, Dr. Louis E. Spikol of Allentown, Pamela J. Loprest, Ph.D. and her husband, Hugh G. Courtney, Ph.D. of Concord, MA, Amy M. Loprest, Esq. of Brooklyn, NY, Elizabeth A. Henry and her husband, Wilbur E. Henry of Millburn, NJ; sister-in-law, Gloria Lopresti of Brooklyn, NY; nine grandchildren.Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 noon Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Francis Iroot will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 – 12:00 noon Friday in the church. Interment will follow the service at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, USA and/or U.S. Holocaust Museum c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary