Frank J. Spanitz, 88 years of age, and lifelong resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 14, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. He was the devoted husband of Anna (Simon) Spanitz for 64 years. Born August 24, 1930 in Whitehall, he was the son of Frank P. Spanitz and Mary (Kutchera) Spanitz. A member of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church and the Golden Agers, Frank also was a life member of the Fullerton Fire Co.1 and West Coplay Maennerchor and member of Fullerton American Legion Post 367. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. While serving, he was a member of his Army Post teams, playing baseball and basketball in Europe. Frank was a 1948 graduate of Coplay High School, where he played baseball, basketball and football. Always the avid sports fan, he was the longtime President of the St. Elizabeth Athletic Association, coaching baseball and basketball. He also coached Connie Mack and American Legion Baseball with Fullerton A.A., as well as football with the Fullerton Ramblers. He valued the lifelong friendships made while coaching. Frank was a New York Yankee, Notre Dame and Villanova fan, and played golf in the senior league at Willowbrook Golf Course. Above all, he was a devoted family man, with family and friends always coming first. He worked in grounds and carpentry at Saucon Valley Country Club until retiring, and earlier in life worked for 36 years at Exide Battery in Allentown. Surviving beside his wife Anna are sons Jeff and his companion Antoinette of Whitehall, and Frank and his wife Marci of Allentown; grandson Evan and his fiancé Aubrey; nephew John Spanitz; nieces Denise Bodish; Terese Haas; and Danette Koons. He was predeceased by brother John. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday April 25, 2019 in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA. His visitation will be from 9 to 10:00 am in the Church foyer. Interment will follow in Saint Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Frank may be presented to Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.