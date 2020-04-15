Frank J. Tomko, Jr., 66, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Katherine E. (Yurasek) and Frank J. Tomko, Sr. He was the loving husband of Stephanie A. (Campanella) Tomko. Frank graduated from Lehigh University and worked as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed woodworking, camping and traveling to state and national parks. He was a proud Eagle Scout. Being with his family, especially his grandson, Justin, brought Frank great joy. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Stephanie A. Tomko; daughter, Michelle Wetterling and her husband, Joseph; son, Frank J. Tomko, III.; grandson, Justin Wetterling and sister, Elaine Whitesel and her husband Samuel. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 15, 2020.