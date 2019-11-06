|
On Friday, November 1, 2019, Frank Junger of Fogelsville Pa, loving husband of Barbara and father of Eric and Amy, passed away suddenly at the age of 84. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 at St. Francis by the Sea in Hilton Head, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Parris Island Historical and Museum Society (https://www.historyofmarines.org) or St. Francis of Assisi Church (https://www.stfrancisallentown.org).
Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019