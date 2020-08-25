1/1
Frank Kuzmin
Frank Kuzmin 88, of Macungie, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. Frank was the husband of the late Lorraine M. (Unger) Kuzmin, who at the time of her passing had been married to Frank for 42 years. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, Frank was a son of the late Leon and Anna (Jackie) Kuzmin. Frank was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown. Frank worked as a layout operator for the former Western Electric, AT&T and Agere all of Allentown. While employed, Frank was the Past President of IBEW Local #1522 for more than 20 years. He was a Past President of the IBEW #1522 Retiree Group. Past Sec./Treas. of the International IBEW, and the Labor Representative for the United Way of the Lehigh Valley. Frank starter the Computer Job Training program for laid off employees of Western Electric. He was a life long Avid Notre Dame Football Fan, and a WWII Historian. Surviving are his children; Dr. Frank L. and wife (Joan) Kuzmin DMD of Simsbury, CT, and Lori wife of Kevin O'Neill of Orefield. His grandchildren are; Andrew, Kathleen, Carolyn wife of Thomas Lang, Megan, and Nicole. He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday August 29th at 10:00 am in the Cathedral. Calling will be on Friday from 7:00-9:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Frank's wife Lorraine's memory ALS Hope c/o the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
The Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
