Frank L. Bokeko, 94, of Emmaus, passed away March 24, 2019 at Lehigh Center, Macungie. He was the husband of the late June A. (Lerch) Bokeko and they celebrated 63 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2011. Born in West Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Samuel and Sarafine (Panebianco) Bokeko. Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he fought and was injured in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a brake inspector at Mack Trucks for 44 years until retiring and he was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, EmmausSurvivors: Son, Michael K. Bokeko of Williamsport and his wife, Ellen; Daughter-In-Law, Patricia; Brother, Angelo and his wife, Anna; Grandchildren, Anthony Giandomenico of San Francisco and his wife, Opi, and Melissa Carr of Auburn and her husband, John Brian; 4 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Nieces and Nephews. Frank was predeceased by his son, Larry F. Bokeko, and his siblings, Mary Lettiere and Daniel Bokeko.Services: 11 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. Calling hour will be held 10-11 AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.comContributions: Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary