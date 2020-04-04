|
|
Frank L. Majczan, Sr. passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Senior Living center in Center Valley, PA. Frank was born in Bethlehem and was a lifelong resident of the Lehigh Valley. He was the loving husband of Helen (Obal) Majczan for 69 years before she pre-deceased him in the spring of 2013.
Frank was a 1940 graduate of Liberty High School and earned numerous awards for athletic accomplishment in football and basketball while there. He then attended Moravian College for 2 years where he starred as a 3-sport athlete (baseball, basketball and football) earning All State honors in basketball both years while also serving as Vice President of the Sophomore class. Frank transferred to Lehigh for his Junior and Senior college years and continued his 3-sport athletic success earning him a coveted spot in Lehigh's Athletic Hall of Fame. Frank also began his career with Bethlehem Steel working full time on the night shift while attending both Moravian and Lehigh to fund his educational pursuit. He earned his BS Degree in Business and Industrial Engineering from Lehigh in 1944. After graduation from Lehigh, Frank continued a long and productive career at Bethlehem Steel, progressing through numerous management positions over a 42-year career, retiring in 1982 as the Superintendent of Forge #3. As a sports enthusiast Frank enjoyed golf and was a former member of Saucon Valley Country Club and the Bethlehem Steel Club where he also served as the Club's President. He was also an enthusiastic spectator at virtually all sporting and cultural events involving his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank and his wife Helen were also devout Catholics and lifelong members of St Anne's Catholic Church in Bethlehem. They often traveled throughout the US and Europe visiting renowned religious shrines.
Frank will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons, Frank L. Majczan, Jr. and his wife Sheila, Robert S. Majczan and his wife Kimberley and Raymond C. Majczan and his wife Paula, 8 adoring grandchildren: Mrs. Nicole Majczan Gallela (Anthony), Mrs. Allison Majczan Mafodda (Michael), Mrs. Heather Majczan Corkery (Ryan), Mr. Chad Douglas Majczan (Diana DelValle), Ms, Caitlin Anne Majczan, Mrs. Abbey Majczan Gohl (Frank), Mrs. Corrine Elyse (Majczan) Wills (Patrick) and Ms. Brianne Marie Majczan, and 9 great grandchildren: Madeline Beth Mafodda, Alexandra Lynn Mafodda, Jackson Edgar Majczan, Tessa Riley Corkery, Mae Helena Majczan, Tate Ryan Corkery, Oliver Francis Gohl, Calvin Robert Gohl, and Isaac Matthew Gohl. Frank was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Stephen and John Majczan, and sisters Anna Gilbert, Mary Kovacs and Irene Kozlowski.
Private services were held on April 2, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Senior Living in memory of Frank at 4851 Saucon Creek Rd., Center Valley, PA 18034.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020