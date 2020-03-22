|
|
Frank Lee Fritts passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Green Ridge Care Center in Scranton, PA after a couragous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 80. Frank worked as a Meter Reader Supervisor for the New Jersey Gas Co. He was in the US Air Force from 1958 to 1962, as a Airman 2nd Class, serving at the Amarillo AFB in Texas. Frank was a generous, caring father and grandfather who was always willing to help. He loved traveling, golfing, and going to the casinos. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father.
Born in Rahway, NJ on December 17, 1939, he was a son of the late Paul and Catherine (Campbell) Fritts.
Survivng are his loving family including a son, Thomas Fritts and his wife, Mara; a daughter, Susan Resnikoff and her husband, Jim; 5 grandchildren: Julian, Asher, Xander, Violet, and Magnus; a brother, Raymond Fritts; and many other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by a grandson, Brian and a sister, Catherine Stewart.
A private burial will be held at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge Twp., NJ.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020