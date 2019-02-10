The Rev. Frank Linn Demmy, 67, of Allentown, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Patricia (Kuntz) Demmy to whom he was married 45 years last May 12. Born in Harrisburg, Dauphin County, July 30, 1951, Frank was the son of the late C. Curtiss and Sarah (Witmer) Demmy. He graduated from Central Dauphin High School, Class of 1969, Messiah College in 1973 and Winebrenner Seminary, Findley, Ohio in 1976 where he became ordained. Rev. Demmy served several Churches of God, General Conference, Trinity U.C.C. in Berlin, PA, and Berwick U.C.C. in Berwick, PA. He served 40 years in the ministry before retiring in 2016. Rev. Demmy was a member of St. John's U.C.C. Mickleys, Whitehall. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Patricia; brother, Charles C. Demmy and his wife, Anne of Harrisburg; niece, Chandra Demmy Beekler and her husband, Raymond of Harrisburg.Service: Graveside services will be held 10:00 am. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1441 Roth Avenue, Allentown followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am.at St. John's U.C.C. Mickleys, 2918 MacArthur Road, Whitehall. The Rev. Virginia G. Schlegel will be officiating. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. Mickleys, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary