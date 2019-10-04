|
|
Frank P. Kutish, 89, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown. He was the husband of the late Irene F. (Strobel) Kutish, who died in 2008.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late William V. and Anna (Polkowska) Kutish. Frank was a graduate of Palmerton High School and attended Allentown Business School. He served his country honorably in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict as an aviation electrician's mate and sonar operator in the Naval Air Group. Beginning at Air Products & Chemicals, Frank later worked as a logistic manager for Spirax-Sarco in Allentown for 17 years and for Sumitomo Cryogenics in Allentown for 8 years, before retiring in 2007. He was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown, where he served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister, sang on the choir and was a member of the Pro-Life Group. Frank and his wife were also active with many groups at Ss. Peter and Paul Polish Catholic Church in Allentown. He served as Past President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Traffic Club of the Lehigh Valley and Past President of the Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity.
Survivors: Sons, David Kutish of Chalfont and Timothy F. Kutish and his wife Colleen of Greenville, SC; daughter, Karen Kutish of Las Vegas, NV; 2 granddaughters, Juliet Barwis and Tara Sweigart; 2 great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Emily Barwis; many loved nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by sisters Josephine Brugger, Stella Gavlick and Wanda Todt and brothers Walter and John Kutish.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown, PA 18103. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service, all in the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Wescosville. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church.
