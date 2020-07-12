Frank Petho, 101, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Holy Family Manor. He was the loving husband of the late Pauline (Fresoli) Petho. Born in Bethlehem Township, he was the son of the late Frank and Julia (Batyani) Petho. Frank worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Bethlehem Steel, Homer Research Laboratories for 39 years until retiring. Frank was the first male president of the Bethlehem Township P.T.A. He was a member of the Bethlehem Township Planning Commission and a founding member of the and organizer of the Freemansburg Bethlehem Township Little League. Frank was also a member of the First Hungarian Lutheran Church, Bethlehem where he served as president and treasurer of the church council.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his son CAPT Frank C. Petho USN, RET and his wife Jean of Alameda, CA; daughter Julianne P. Wadsworth and her husband William of Arlington, VA; grandchildren Julia Petho and her husband Rohan Thompson, Emma DeStefano and her husband Anthony and Drew Wadsworth and his wife Molly; great-grandchildren, Clyde Petho Thompson, Daniel Flores, Bryce DeStefano and Duncan DeStefano. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Helen Makuvek, Emma Rengel, Elizabeth Kotler and Charles Petho.
SERVICES: Due to the Coronavirus, a private celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date for immediate family members. Frank's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Freemansburg Bethlehem Township Athletic Association, 600 Chestnut Street, Freemansburg, Pennsylvania, PA 18017 or to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.