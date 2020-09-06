1/1
Frank R. Ballo
Frank R. Ballo, 92, of Allentown, died Sept. 3, 2020 in Whitehall Manor. Born in Ashtabula, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank E. and Ellen (Niemi) Ballo. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Quonset Point N.A.S., Rhode Island and while playing football there he was offered scholarships to Wake Forrest, Ohio University, and Kent State University. After discharge, he attended Kent State University, becoming a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and Psi Chi Psychology Honor Society. Upon graduating, he joined the B.F. Goodrich Company of Akron, OH in their production management program becoming supervisor of V-Belts, Hose, and Tires; after six years he joined the Dayton Tire and Rubber Company. Later joining the S.W. Industries Company of Newton, MA as General Foreman later becoming Personnel Manager and with company growth, Personnel Director of a seven plant operation. He later joined the Reserve Sugar Refinery of the United Fruit Company of Boston, MA as Vice President of Operations. He then relocated to Emmaus, PA to serve as Personnel Director of the new F & M Schaefer Brewing facility where he spent twelve years and upon being acquired by the Stroh Brewery, Frank left to join the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to serve as mediator. He later joined the Lehigh Valley Hospital as Senior Employment Counselor from where he retired. Frank was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus, Society for Human Resource Management, USS Lake Champlain Association, Varsity "K" Association, National Football Foundation, and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Frank is survived by sons, Lee R. Ballo of Allentown and Brett M. Ballo of Milton; daughter, Nancy E. Ballo of Framingham, MA; sister, Barbara Lowinger and her husband Terry of Fayetteville, AK; grandson, Dominic M. Ballo. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
